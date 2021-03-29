TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Up 184.6% in March

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) by 170.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of TD worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 249,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,611. The stock has a market cap of $153.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. TD has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

