TD Securities Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$260.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$246.55.

BYD stock opened at C$225.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$132.60 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$215.93.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.2800006 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

