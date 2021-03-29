TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TDH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of TDH worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ remained flat at $$2.48 during midday trading on Monday. 1,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,065. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

