Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $22.91 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

