Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $22.91 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ  per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit