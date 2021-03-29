TerraUSD (UST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $51.27 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005732 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,581,437,713 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

