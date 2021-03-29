The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.95

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.95 and last traded at $117.95, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

