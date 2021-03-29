The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB opened at $38.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.