The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 193,012 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 305,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CAKE stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

