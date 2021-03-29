The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.33 Million

Analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post $333.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the highest is $339.80 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $255.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

PLCE traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. 14,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

