The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €6.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AT1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.82 ($8.02).

Aroundtown stock opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €6.41 ($7.54).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

