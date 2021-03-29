The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €284.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €284.00 ($334.12) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €218.94 ($257.57).

VOW3 traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Monday, hitting €228.00 ($268.24). The company had a trading volume of 1,484,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €184.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €155.33. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

