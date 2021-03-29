The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $47.39 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

