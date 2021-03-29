The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 48.9% in March

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of The L.S. Starrett stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. 11,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,983. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,801 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.