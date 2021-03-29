The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.15 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,191 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,744,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

