The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.26 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 487,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,182.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 122,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $38,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

