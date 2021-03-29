The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,190 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 5.03% of First Community worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Community by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. First Community Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit