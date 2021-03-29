The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,190 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 5.03% of First Community worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Community by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. First Community Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

