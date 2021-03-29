The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

