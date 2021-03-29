The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Primerica were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 67.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 54.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 80.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 34.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $147.06 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $157.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.88.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

