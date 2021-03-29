The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

