The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
STKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.
Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.