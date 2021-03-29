The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

STKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

