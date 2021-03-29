The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.64. 371,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,152. The stock has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

