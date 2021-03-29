The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.87. 369,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,908,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $335.59 billion, a PE ratio of -116.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.91.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

