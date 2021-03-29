Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.09 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.62 million and a P/E ratio of -10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

