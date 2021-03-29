Tiger Eye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,067,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,113,000. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II makes up approximately 3.2% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFT. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of BFT opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.