Tiger Eye Capital LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000. Enphase Energy makes up about 0.7% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enphase Energy by 50.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 86.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $518,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $596,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $1,222,177.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,056 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $150.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

