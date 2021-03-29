Tikvah Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Tikvah Management LLC increased its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Strategic Education makes up about 1.8% of Tikvah Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in Strategic Education by 156.0% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 531,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Strategic Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 1,155.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 72,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.23. 2,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

