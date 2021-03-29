Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,436 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance CO. Ltd. bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JFrog by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 26,603 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $3,683,000. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $45.29 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

