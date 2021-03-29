Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 139 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $95.25 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

