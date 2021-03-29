Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 165 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $245.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $211.44 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

