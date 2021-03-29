Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,900 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

