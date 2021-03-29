Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its position in Micron Technology by 22.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 24,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 265,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 203,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 626,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 94,038 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $87.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

