Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

