Tornado Cash Price Tops $162.90 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $56.68 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $162.90 or 0.00283765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.00219494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.95 or 0.00966695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00078298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00029558 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,957 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.