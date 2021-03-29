TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Buys New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 178,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,652,000. Baidu comprises approximately 21.7% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 33.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 23.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $9.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.80. The company had a trading volume of 763,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,984,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.40. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.