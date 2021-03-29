Traders Buy High Volume of Credit Suisse Group Call Options (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 62,740 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,210% compared to the typical volume of 2,716 call options.

Shares of CS traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,742,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,813. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

