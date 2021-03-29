Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $265.90 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for $5.27 or 0.00009110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $265.90 million and $49.25 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.00956219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00079347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029877 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,487,750 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

