Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).
Shares of TPK stock traded down GBX 41.50 ($0.54) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,552 ($20.28). 931,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,928. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 713.40 ($9.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,615 ($21.10). The stock has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -172.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,498.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,320.57.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
