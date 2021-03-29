Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPK stock traded down GBX 41.50 ($0.54) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,552 ($20.28). 931,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,928. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 713.40 ($9.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,615 ($21.10). The stock has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -172.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,498.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,320.57.

In other news, insider John Rogers purchased 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 336 shares of company stock valued at $486,057.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.