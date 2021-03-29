Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Bought by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 133.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,373 shares during the period. Trecora Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Trecora Resources by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 636,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 218,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 715,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,486. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $194.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

