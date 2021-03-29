Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

TSE TSL opened at C$3.73 on Monday. Tree Island Steel has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.23 million and a P/E ratio of 20.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,819.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,819.36.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

