TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Position Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after buying an additional 488,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 609,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 47,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE THS opened at $54.36 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.