TRG Investments LLC Takes $45.82 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TRG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 898,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,821,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of TRG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

NYSE:UBER opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

