Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.50

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 20046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 511.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

