Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Short Interest Update

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the February 28th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of TGI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,453. The stock has a market cap of $978.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGI. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

