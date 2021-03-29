Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 102.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $306.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,061.57 or 0.99952376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00034099 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00084275 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

