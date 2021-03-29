Truist Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $158.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.85.

DRI opened at $148.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $149.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

