Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 4,253 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,538,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

