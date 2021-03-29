Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 47 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,009 shares of company stock worth $194,226,911 over the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $46.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $624.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,163. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.19, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $784.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $733.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.50 and a 12-month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

