Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Invesco accounts for 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invesco by 5,678,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 567,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 567,868 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 242,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. 95,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,002. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

