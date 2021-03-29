Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,134 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.73. 538,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648,686. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

