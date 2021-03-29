Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.46. 95,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,960. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $104.52 and a one year high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.